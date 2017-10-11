Fire kills one in Mason County

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One woman was killed in a fire at a residence in Summit Township early Wednesday morning.

It happened at 2:04 a.m. Wednesday at a residence on the 4600 block of S Pere Marquette Highway in Summit Township, according to authorities.

In a statement from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said the caller reported his home was on fire and he was unable to get his wife out. Emergency responders attempted to gain entry to the home but were pushed back due to smoke and heat, authorities said.

Fire personnel was able to recover the woman from the home, but she was killed in the fire, the release said.

