GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at Degage Ministries located 144 Division Avenue, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police told 24 Hour News 8 that the stabbed happened during a fight between the suspect and victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Grand Rapids police said the suspect was arrested.

