KDPS investigates armed robbery near WMU’s campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are searching for a man who held up a party store at gunpoint near Western Michigan University’s main campus Tuesday.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. at the Campus Party Store located at 2627 W. Michigan Avenue.

The suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded cash. The clerk was able to disarm the suspect before he took off with a handful of cash, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

Police described the suspect as a middle-aged man, who was last seen wearing jeans and a crew neck sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department Public Safety 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

