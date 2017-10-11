KDPS seeking applicants for academy

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is putting out the help wanted sign. The department is currently accepting applications for its academy.

Members of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety are cross-trained. They’re law enforcement officers, firefighters and medical first responders. KDPS will sponsor those who are selected.

That means new employees will earn a salary while the department pays for their training. Deputy Chief Karianne Thomas says the department is looking to fill open positions and plan for upcoming retirements.

“We like to hire to retire,” said Thomas. “So when we hire people, we want them to be here 25 years, and we give them a multitude of opportunities to do different things.”

KDPS is accepting applications through Oct. 17.

