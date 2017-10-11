Kent Co. authorities seek missing man, 31

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a Cedar Springs man who has a condition that can impair his sense of direction.

Michael “Chester” Cherpes, 31, was described as a 5-foot-11, 170-pound white male with blonde-orange hair. He was last seen wearing a brown coat and blue jeans.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says Cherpes wandered away from the 400 block of E. Muskegon Street around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone who sees Cherpes should call the sheriff’s office at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

