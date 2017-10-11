Man accused of severely beating father, 70

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man faces an attempted murder charge after allegedly beating his 70-year-old father at the victim’s Jenison home.

Bret Joseph Bardwell, 34, of Wyoming was charged Wednesday with assault with intent to commit murder and first-degree home invasion.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says that around 6 a.m. Monday, Bardwell entered his father’s home in the 8300 block of Thornwood Avenue, which is in the area of Bauer Road and Cottonwood Drive in Georgetown Township.

Bardwell found his father asleep and attacked him with what authorities described as only a “blunt object.” The father sustained head and facial fractures, a broken hand and other scrapes.

Bardwell left the house. His father was able to seek out help about two and a half hours later. The victim remained in the hospital Wednesday.

Investigators tracked Bardwell to his Wyoming home, where he was taken into custody.

Authorities said Wednesday that the motive behind the assault was not known.

