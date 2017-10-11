Man charged with murder for Holland stabbing

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of stabbing and killing his girlfriend in Holland will remain in jail for now.

Keith Gerald Williams, 56, appeared in Holland’s 58th District Court via video feed Wednesday where he was formally charged with open murder in connection to the death of 37-year-old Crystal Latham.

Emergency responders found Latham dead from multiple stab wounds at a home on W. 14th Street east of Washington Boulevard Monday afternoon.

Williams, 56, took off before officers arrived at the scene. A Michigan State Police trooper arrested him during a traffic stop about two miles from the crime scene Monday evening.

Williams, who has a criminal record dating back to 1978, was also charged Wednesday as a fourth-time habitual offender. The judge denied him bond.

A court administrator says Williams has a court appointed attorney. His next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25.

