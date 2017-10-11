Man robs Battle Creek restaurant at gunpoint

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are looking for the man who robbed a restaurant at gunpoint Wednesday night.

The robbery happened around 9 p.m. in the 100 block of Vale Street, near E. Columbia Avenue. A release from the Battle Creek Police Department didn’t include the name of the establishment, but it appears the only restaurant in that area is Sir Pizza.

The robber was described as a white male with a stocky build standing between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-6. He was wearing all dark clothing, including dark shoes with white soles, and a dark bandana over his face. He was carrying a chrome-colored handgun.

The robber ran away headed north on Vale into the Post Addition area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCPD at 269.966.3322 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

