More than 2K without power across W. MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 2,000 customers are without power Wednesday as rain move across West Michigan.

Per the Consumers Energy outage map, outage numbers by county as of 7:30 a.m.:

Allegan: 877

Kent: 1,130

Ottawa: 167

Consumers Energy’s Public and Information Director Roger Morgenstern told 24 Hour News 8 that crews are out working to determine the cause of the outages across West Michigan. It’s unclear if the cause of the outages are weather related.

Customers can stay up to date on the latest, including restoration times, by checking the Consumers Energy outage map.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Bill’s Blog

Get the free Storm Team 8 app

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

