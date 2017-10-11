More than 2K without power across W. MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 2,000 customers are without power Wednesday as rain move across West Michigan.
Per the Consumers Energy outage map, outage numbers by county as of 7:30 a.m.:
- Allegan: 877
- Kent: 1,130
- Ottawa: 167
Consumers Energy’s Public and Information Director Roger Morgenstern told 24 Hour News 8 that crews are out working to determine the cause of the outages across West Michigan. It’s unclear if the cause of the outages are weather related.
Customers can stay up to date on the latest, including restoration times, by checking the Consumers Energy outage map.
—–
Inside woodtv.com: