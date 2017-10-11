Muskegon Co. man sentenced to jail for sexual assault

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the men who police say raped and drugged over two dozen woman has been sentenced to jail time.

Larry Stiff, 31, was sentenced to 24 to 51 years on Wednesday with credit for 458 days served.

Police have said there are at least 25 victims, but women who say they were assaulted by Stiff and 34-year-old Joshua Humphrey say there are even more than that.

Victims testified that one of the men would buy them a drink and they would later wake up without clothes and having been sexually assaulted. Police said rape kit DNA tests show the alleged victims were sexually penetrated by one of both of the defendants.

Humphrey was sentenced to 28 and 51 years in jail for two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct on June 29.

