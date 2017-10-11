New company taking on loan to Boersen Farms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new company has agreed to take on an unpaid loan of nearly $150 million to Ottawa County farming giant Boersen Farms.

LT Capital, LLC agreed to take ownership of Minnesota-based CHS Capital’s loan to Boersen, according to a document filed in federal court Monday. The documents also say that LT Capital intends to stop pursuing a federal lawsuit against Boersen.

In that lawsuit, which was filed earlier this year, CHS said the Zeeland Township farm owed it more than $145 million; other creditors said the farm owed them another $3 million. CHS claimed the Boersens lied about their harvest from last year and used some of the borrowed cash to buy a home.

A representative for Boersen told 24 Hour News 8 last week that the farm had reached a settlement with creditors but did not provide the details of that deal.

Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs records show LT Capital was formed late last month and is run by the CFO of Zeeland Farm Services, another family-owned farm in the area.

