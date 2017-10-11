No bull: MDOT holds snowplow rodeo in Allegan County





PLAINWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s not snowing in West Michigan yet, but the plows were already revving their engines in Allegan County Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation held its annual snowplow rodeo at its Plainwell garage and invited 24 Hour News 8’s Daybreak team to take part.

Tom Hillen, Teresa Weakley and meteorologist Matt Kirkwood all took a spin aboard one of the rigs.

MDOT staff treat the rodeo as a fun opportunity to find new ways to use their equipment and get ready for the potentially harsh upcoming season.

“As you know, winter is a tough time in Michigan, so we want to make sure all of our equipment is up to speed, we want to make sure all the people have the proper training. We want to be prepared for te winter, whatever it may be. We hope for light (ice and snow) but we prepare for heavy,” said Mark Van Port Fleet, chief operations officer of MDOT.

Wednesday’s competition was the national snowplow rodeo semi-finals; the winner heads next to Colorado to take part in the international finals.

