‘Petal It Forward’ event to be held Wednesday





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Volunteers are hitting the streets of Grand Rapids and Holland to hand out flowers to busy commuters Wednesday.

Eastern Floral, Society of American Florists and Mental Health Foundation are teaming up to brighten someone’s day as part of the “Petal It Forward” program. They will be joining more than 200 florists across the United States in the random-acts-of-kindness event, according to an Eastern Floral news release.

Volunteers will be handing out bouquets from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in Grand Rapids and Holland. Each person will be handed two bouquets — one to keep and one to share with a stranger.

If you want to take part, you can find both the Grand Rapids and Holland distribution locations here.

==Above, watch 24 Hour News 8’s Casey Jones and Teresa Weakley take part in “Petal It Forward.”==

