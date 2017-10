GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When something is made by hand, it has a special one-of-kind quality. This month Samaritas senior living is putting on a special arts and crafts fair where you can find all sorts of homemade gifts for sale. Here to tell us more are Diann Gilliam-Johnson from Samaritas Senior Living and Ruth Topp, a resident.

>>> Learn more in the video above.

Arts and Crafts Fair

Samaritas Senior Living

Thursday, October 21

9am – 1pm

2000 32nd Street SE, Grand Rapids

