Springfield man faces ‘numerous’ sex assault charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — A 62-year-old Springfield man accused of sexually assaulting “several minors” was arrested Wednesday evening, Calhoun County authorities say.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, whose name was not released Wednesday, was not at his home on Hickory Hut Lane when they executed a search warrant there around 7:30 p.m., but that he was found at a nearby business.

The sheriff’s office said it started investigating the man after getting a complaint that he had sexually assaulted several minors. The suspect is expected to face “numerous” charges including first-and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The sheriff’s office says it’s still investigating the man and that more charges may be forthcoming.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 269.965.7795. You can also contact Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.

