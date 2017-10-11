State: Inappropriate care, discipline at Hudsonville day care

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — State inspectors cited a Hudsonville day care center for multiple violations, including yelling at children and using “time out” on toddlers too young for that type of discipline.

Creative Kids Day Care is located at 5692 School Ave. in Hudsonville.

“Methods of discipline have been used that are not positive in nature,” wrote Jessica Miranda-Bevier, a licensing consultant with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

“Diane Newenhouse and Caregiver 8 did not provide appropriate care and supervision by yelling at children. They are not interacting with children in a positive manner,” Miranda-Bevier added in the report.

Newenhouse, who owns the center, denied the allegations.

Regulators also cited Creative Kids for not have enough caregivers for the number of children, interfering with the state’s investigation, using unsafe sleep practices, and allowing staff to smoke on the grounds of the facility.

The center was also cited for violating the state’s hand washing rule.

During an on-site inspection in August, a licensing consultant witnessed a caregiver fail to wash her hands after changing a child’s diaper.

The inspector who conducted the investigation recommended that LARA put Creative Kids on a six-month provisional license and increase its monitoring of the center.

The state investigated but did not substantiate allegations of rough and aggressive handling of children.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

