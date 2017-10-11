Still time to support our veterans with Operation Honor Guard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today is the Day of Giving to honor our Veterans through the volunteer work of the Honor Guard.

Operation Honor Guard is raising funds for the volunteers who provide last rites at a fallen veteran’s funeral. This is an amazing way to say thank you to a veteran’s family and friends.

You wouldn’t know it but these veterans volunteer at hundreds of funerals a year, and are not compensated for their time.

Support local Honor Guards and Operation Honor Guard by donating at any Huntington Bank location today or at either of these locations til 6pm tonight:

Graceland Memorial Park & Mausoleum

4341 Cascade Rd. SE

​Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Restlawn Memorial Gardens

994 Paw Paw Drive

​Holland, MI 49423

If you can’t make it to a physical location you can donate online here.

Get involved and support our veterans and Operation Honor Guard today!

