Toxic tap water: Ginger Zee’s family home tested

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Rockford native Ginger Zee says the home she grew up in is among those being tested for a toxic chemical used in waterproofing shoes.

Zee Wednesday shared a 24 Hour News 8’s story about old aerial photos showing old dump sites in the Rockford area now at the center of a planned cancer cluster study.

“My parents’ well is being tested for the unthinkable-we were all exposed. For decades. This is terrifying,” she said in the Facebook post.

Zee’s announcement comes after follow-up tests released Saturday found high levels of the chemical known as PFOS in five wells for the first time east of US-131 in the Belmont area, about a half-mile south of Wolverine Worldwide’s old House Street dump site.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Target 8 investigation into toxic tap water

Earlier tests in August found PFOS in 14 of 21 homes immediately around the House Street dump on the west side of the highway, seven of which were over the EPA advisory limit. One of those was more than 500 times the limit.

The DEQ said it expects more test results this week, while results for wells a bit farther away from the dump could take a few more weeks.

On Monday, Wolverine announced it would provide whole house water filtration systems for any homes around the dump over the EPA limit.

