Upgrade to the new WOOD TV8 News App

We’ve upgraded our app! This app will no longer display our content as we have recently launched a brand new app.

iPhone Users: Tap here to update your device

Android Users: Tap here to update your device

All users: You’ll get the same woodtv.com content and alerts you expect from West Michigan’s local news leader.

Features & Enhancements:

Navigate easily through local news and information that’s important to you

Stay informed of breaking news with alerts — alerting for breaking news, severe weather, and traffic. Our Alert Center displays all recent alerts in one location within the app, not just on your phone’s notification screen

View local news videos embedded within stories or at full screen as well as live streaming all newscasts

More robust weather section with local forecasts, interactive radar, maps, and video

Stay in-the-know on school, business, religious closings and parking bans

Help shape local coverage by submitting photos and news tips through ReportIt

Improved and easy sharing of interesting articles via e-mail, Facebook® and Twitter™

The new WOOD TV8 app is available in the Apple App Store and the Android Google Play Store. Download or update now!

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

