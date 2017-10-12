2 of 3 suspects in Kzoo armed robbery arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two of the three suspects involved in an armed robbery in Kalamazoo last Saturday have been arrested.

One of the suspects arrested was a 16-year-old Kalamazoo resident, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety release. Police said the juvenile was found with a loaded handgun and suspected marijuana.

The suspect is being held at the Kalamazoo Juvenile Detention Center on charges of armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm related to the armed robbery. He was also given separate charges for the handgun and marijuana located.

The second suspect arrested was a 20-year-old Kalamazoo man who was recently paroled for another armed robbery, police said. Police found a .40-caliber handgun, ammunition and body armor that were used in the robbery, the release said.

Police said he is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail on charges of armed robbery, felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession, felonious assault, possession of body armor and a parole warrant.

The robbery took place on Oct. 7 at the Sunny Mart located at 2020 E Cork St. in Kalamazoo. Three suspects entered the store with handguns demanding money and fled the scene before officers arrived.

KDPS is still investigating the robbery and attempting to identify the third suspect involved.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

