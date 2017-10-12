3 struck in 3 separate crashes in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were struck in three separate crashes in Grand Rapids Thursday morning, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The first crash happened around 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Fulton Street and Garfield Avenue. Police said the pedestrian ran into the roadway before being struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian had non-life-threatening injuries.

The next crash happened a short time later around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Burton Street and Towner Avenue. A bicyclist, who is in his 20s, was struck by a vehicle. He was not seriously hurt.

The third crash happened around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Bridge Street and Garfield Avenue. Police told 24 Hour News 8 that a 15-year-old boy was hit by a Buick and received minor injuries.

