B-93 Birthday Bash moving to Fifth Third Ballpark

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The B-93 Birthday Bash is moving from the US-131 Motorsports Park near Martin to Fifth Third Ballpark as part of a series of major changes to the event.

Starting next year, concert-goers will also have to pay for tickets, radio station B-93.7 announced during its morning show Thursday.

Until now, visitors to the B-93 Birthday Bash could get free general admission tickets, but had to pay for parking. Under the new structure, prices for reserved seating will start at $34 and parking at Fifth Third Ballpark will be $10.

The event will also be consolidated to one day: June 2, 2018. Gates will open at noon with performances throughout the day. The B-93 Birthday Bash will wrap up around 10 p.m. with a fireworks display.

In a Thursday news release, iHeart Media Market President Tim Feagan said moving to the ballpark will “provide better sightlines, concession choices, facilities, and seating.”

iHeart Media, which owns B-93.7, says the Birthday Bash will feature national headliners and new and upcoming artists. Names of performers will be announced at a later date.

Tickets will be available for purchase later this year.

