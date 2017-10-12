Celebrating fall at Harder and Warner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of the things we love about the month of October is celebrating the fall season! Hayrides, pumpkins, and more! Every Saturday in October, you have the chance to take part in some free, fall fun! That’s because each year, “Fall Fest” takes place at Harder and Warner.

Fall Fest is every Saturday in October, 10am to 4pm. There’s face painting, kiddie train rides, an educational scavenger hunt, and you can adopt a pumpkin in the “baby boo” pumpkin patch. There will be food as well – either donuts or hot dogs.

Harder and Warner

6464 Broadmoor

Caledonia

Also in October, they are offering 30% off everything that grows.

