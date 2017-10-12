Dalton seeks MI Supreme Court ruling on statements

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The trial for Kalamazoo shooting spree suspect Jason Dalton will be delayed as he asks the Michigan Supreme Court to keep a jury from hearing some of his statements to police after his arrest.

As a result of his appeal, Dalton will likely not stand trial for months for allegedly killing six people and wounding two more during the Feb. 20, 2016 spree in metro Kalamazoo.

Dalton’s defense attorney has been trying to get some of the statements Dalton made to police just after his arrest suppressed, saying they were made after Dalton said he did not want to talk to investigators any more.

Last month, the Michigan Court of Appeals said it would not hear an appeal from the defense. Now, Dalton’s defense team will ask the state’s high court to consider preventing admission of the statements at the trial.

Kalamazoo County Court Judge Alexander Lipsey did agree to suppress portions of the police interviews, but said most of it could come into evidence.

There were three shootings in the Kalamazoo area on Feb. 20, 2016. Rich and Tyler Smith, Mary Jo Nye, Mary Lou Nye, Barbara Hawthorne and Judy Brown were killed. Tiana Carruthers and then-14-year-old Abbie Kopf were seriously injured.

Dalton, of Cooper Township, was arrested without incident a couple of hours after the final shooting. Now facing 16 criminal charges, including six counts of murder, he is pleading insanity.

