Deputies: Guns, guitars signed by Nugent stolen

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in St. Joseph County are looking for whoever broke into a home between Three Rivers and Schoolcraft and stole guns and collectible guitars.

The break-in happened in the 5400 block of Buckhorn Road, near Moorepark Road in rural Park Township. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the theft was discovered around 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said “numerous” handguns and long guns were stolen, as were several electric guitars, including some that had been autographed by rock musician and Michigan native Ted Nugent.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 2639.467.9045 ext. 321.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

