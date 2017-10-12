Ex-boyfriend of missing mom to be charged with murder

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The ex-boyfriend of missing woman Ana Marie Carrillo is being charged with open murder, police said.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said in a release it has obtained an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Andrew Hudson. Police said an investigation into Carrillo’s disappearance resulted in evidence indicating Hudson is responsible.

He is Carrillo’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her three children.

The release said Hudson will be arraigned on the charge at 2 p.m. Thursday in Wyoming District Court.

Ana Marie Crarillo, 35, has been missing since Sept. 3 when she went to pick up her children from Hudson’s home and didn’t return. Her car was found abandoned nearby in a church parking lot, but she has not been located after weeks of searching.

Hudson has been jailed on two charges accusing him of lying to law enforcement in connection to the investigation of Carrillo’s disappearance. His father, Lyle Hudson, also was given a felony charge for the same reason.

Prosecutors said Andrew Hudson drained he bank accounts for him and his three children a day before Carrillo disappeared.

Andrew Hudson waived his probable cause hearing and preliminary exam on Sept. 26, sending his perjury case to trial.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Wyoming DPS at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

