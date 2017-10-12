Experience the freedom of home ownership without the traditional maintenance

HOLLAND, Mich (WOOD) We know when we are raising our families, our homes are our sanctuaries. We dream of having enough space for everyone to be comfortable. Eventually, kids grow up and move out and all of a sudden our homes can seem too big, with almost too much space. If you are thinking about down-sizing or “right-sizing” your own living space and still want independence and amenities of your very own home. eightWest recently discovered an active community for those aged 55 and up called Hidden Creek in Holland.

Hidden Creek offers relaxed, independent living with an easy social life with people who share your life experiences. It also gives you the freedom of home ownership without the traditional maintenance. It’s perfect for active adults who are empty-nesters looking to downsize. It is a leased-lot manufactured home community on 51 acres in Holland. There are usually about a half dozen models on display, so visitors can get an idea of what will work out for their lifestyle.

There are homes available for purchase that are already complete, plus an option to customize a home from scratch.

If you’re interested in finding out more about Hidden Creek, they have open houses on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am-2pm and Saturdays from 10am-noon, or you can call and make an appointment.

4790 Hidden Creek Drive; Holland

Office phone: 616-377-7777

