Finding relief from disc injuries in your back and neck

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) This is a time of year that’s great for exploring nature. For some, it’s heading to the pumpkin patch with the kids or maybe doing some apple picking! For others, it’s a time for getting those outdoor chores done. Raking leaves. Cleaning up the landscaping and getting ready for the snow to fly. Whether it’s having fun or doing work, suffering from chronic pain makes every aspect of life seem unbearable at times. There is a place to find relief, the offices of our expert in treating back and neck pain, Dr. Christopher Miller at Total Health Chirpractic.

October is Spine Health Month, it’s an important time to learn how to take care of your spine. Dr. Miller treats a wide variety of spinal issues including disc injuries like herniated and bulging discs. He’s holding several upcoming seminars to help you learn more about how he can help stop your pain.

Chronic Neck & Back Pain Seminar

Monday, October 16 th at 6:30 pm

at 6:30 pm Held at Total Health Chiropractic

Learn what causes chronic neck and back pain

Hear about new, effective, non-invasive solutions now offered in West Michigan

Seating is limited.

Go online to westmidrx.com to sign up

FREE Sciatic Nerve Pain Relief Seminar

Tuesday, October 24 th at 6:30 pm

at 6:30 pm Held at Total Health Chiropractic

Learn more about sciatica, pinched nerve pain, and radiating pain in extremities.

Seating is limited.

Go online to westmidrx.com to sign up

If you can’t make the seminars call now to schedule an appointment. The number to call is 616-328-6130

Insurance Accepted

No Insurance, No Problem

$60 New Patient Consult, Orthopedic/Neurological Examination, AND X-Rays

First 8 Callers Only

Get Answers and Solutions for your Pain

