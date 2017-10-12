Kent Co. gets new voting equipment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County will have some new voting equipment for next year’s election.

For most people, the process will still be the same.

They will fill in the bubbles next to the selected candidate, and feed the ballot into a tabulator.

However, the new tabulator has more features.

It will be able to tell voters if they picked too many candidates in a race and have a touch screen interface for voters with a disability, which is available for everyone’s use.

“I think you will see (voters selecting the touch screen option) potentially with (the) younger generation of voters,” said Lisa Posthumas Lyons, Kent County Clerk. “I think a lot of voters are very comfortable with that process they know already.”

Kent County also introduced its new website it will use to report election results, created by Grand Rapids company Election Source, which distributes the voting equipment.

The website shows a map display with county-wide results.

The new equipment will be used for the first time on Nov. 7.

