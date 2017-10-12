Man guilty of 15 counts linked to standoff

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who shot at authorities during a nearly 15-hour standoff last summer has been convicted of all 15 criminal charges he faced.

In Van Buren County Circuit Court Thursday, a jury found Jason Kohlhoff guilty of 14 felonies — including six counts of attempted murder — and one misdemeanor.

The standoff started on the morning June 14, 2016 along 60th Street in rural Geneva Township, about eight miles east of South Haven. Kohlhoff opened fire at least four times that day. It wasn’t until the early hours of June 15 that he gave himself up.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 20. Kohlhoff faces life in prison.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

