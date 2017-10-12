New owners, plans for Jenison shopping center

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Jenison shopping center has a new owner with new plans for the property.

A California-based investor recently purchased the shopping center at 7500 Cottonwood Drive SW for $5.25 million, according to Colliers International West Michigan.

The new owners plan to market an outlot on the southwest corner of the property, according to the real estate firm.It’s unclear who the new owner hopes to attract to the site.

Colliers International West Michigan says the property “was a great opportunity for the buyer to grow their West Michigan presence.”

The shopping center is home to the indoor trampoline and recreation facility Rebounderz, which opened in 2016. The 91,361-square-foot space center also contains a Dollar Tree, AutoZone and Mel Trotter Ministries thrift store.

