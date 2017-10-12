Over 200 grants supporting local events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Your favorite community event could possibly be supported by the DTE Energy Foundation. Thanks to the Community Giving Program at the DTE Energy Foundation, over 200 homegrown events receive grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 dollars.

Every day it seems our lives become more and more digital, and the interactions between people become fewer and farther between. For years, festivals, fairs and local events have been reasons for the community to gather and celebrate with each other. That’s why DTE Energy wants to help support these events now and into the future.

The more than 200 events around the state include many right here in West Michigan. Some of the events supported by the Community Giving Program include:

Michigan Special Olympics 2017 Summer Games

Grand Rapids Asian Festival

Sparta Summer Celebration

Allendale 4th of July Celebration

National Baby Food Festival

Muskegon County Fair

Grand Rapids Maker Faire

Oceana County Fair

Michigan Lighthouse Festival

Muskegon Polish Festival

Besides for building community, these events represent tradition and help encourage economic activity. They support local businesses and increase customer activity every year.

Find out how your event could be supported by the DTE Energy Community Foundation’s Community Giving Program or learn about other ways DTE is committed to impacting the community.

