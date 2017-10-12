Passenger killed in 3-car crash near Wolf Lake

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person died following a three-car crash near the community of Wolf Lake Thursday, Michigan State Police say.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hall and Hilton Park Roads in Egelston Township, east of Muskegon.

MSP says the driver of a southbound Chrysler 300 stopped at the sign at Hall. When the driver pulled into the intersection, the car was struck by a westbound van and then on the passenger’s side by an eastbound truck.

The passenger in the 300, a 69-year-old North Muskegon woman, was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

The driver of the 300, a 66-year-old man from North Muskegon, was also hospital. MSP said his condition was stable Thursday night. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries.

The names of the people involved were not released Thursday night.

The crash remains under investigation.

