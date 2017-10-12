Public input sought on next GR city manager

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids officials are seeking the community’s input on what they would most like to see in the city’s next city manager.

There is a city manager candidate profile survey available both online and in print in English and Spanish. The survey can also be complete over the phone by calling 616.456.3000.

According to a city release, the survey takes around five minutes to complete and includes questions about leadership traits, abilities and management skills the next city manager should have. It also includes the most critical issues the person should address.

It will be available until Nov. 3.

There will also be stakeholder meetings over the next month where community members will be able to give input to the consulting firm overseeing the recruitment process.

A candidate profile will be finalized and the position will be posted by Nov. 15.

The release said the city commission anticipates candidates interviews will take place in January.

