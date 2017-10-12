Toxic tap water probe: Rockford school turns to bottled water

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Rockford Public Schools is shutting down drinking water fountains in one of its schools in light of recent tests revealing a toxic chemical in nearby wells.

In a letter sent to parents Thursday morning, Superintendent Michael Shibler said the district was disabling all drinking fountains in East Rockford Middle School “out of an abundance of caution.” Shibler said Wolverine Worldwide will be providing bottled water to students starting Thursday morning.

Wolverine Worldwide also announced Thursday it would be providing whole house water filtration systems for 338 homes being tested in the Belmont area.

Shibler said the bottled water will also be used for cooking inside the school building until the district knows the status of its well water.

The superintendent said a former Wolverine Worldwide containing leather and rubber scraps was recently discovered between 9 Mile and 10 Mile roads, about a half-mile northeast of East Rockford Middle School.

The dump site is separate from Wolverine Worldwide’s old House Street NE dump, where the company discarded sludge from its Rockford tannery until about 1970. Earlier tests found high levels of PFOS in wells near the House Street dump — one at 38,000 parts per trillion, 542 times the EPA limit.

PFOS are found in Scotchgard, which Wolverine Worldwide previously used to waterproof shoes. The toxic chemical has been linked to certain cancers, as well as pregnancy complications and childhood development problems, among other things. The Kent County Health Department is conducting its largest ever cancer cluster study around the House Street site and two other possible Wolverine dumps in the Rockford area.

It appears the contamination from the House Street dump is spreading to where the Rogue River flows into the Grand River.

Shibler says Wolverine Worldwide and the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality collected water samples from the school’s well Wednesday. He said he will notify parents as soon as the expedited test results are available, likely within two weeks.

