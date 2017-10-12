‘Shake It Up’ serving up mental health awarness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids area organization is giving people the chance to enjoy drinks and support a good cause Thursday night.

Suicide prevention group I Understand is hosting a “Shake It Up” event tonight in the Grand Rapids is trying to raise awareness about mental health.

Fire officials from around will be at the event at locations around West Michigan, which runs until 7 p.m. Thursday.

“Once the adrenaline wears off we process our emotions just like everyone else, so it’s good for the awareness to be able to do this,” said Cascade Township Fire Chief Ron Rowland.

24 Hour News 8’s Leon Hendrix and Kyle Underwood, in addition to eightWest’s Rachel Ruiz will be at Schnitz Ada Grill serving drinks.

