Silent Observer: Help find domestic violence suspects





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In the first nine days after Silent Observer announced its “Love Does Not Hit” campaign, 10 suspects have been tracked down.

The campaign launched Oct. 3 aims to find a total of 45 suspects with outstanding domestic violent warrants in West Michigan. So far, 10 of them were arrested, turned themselves in or were found to be behind bars in another state.

“There’s 35 more suspects still on the poster, and we’re just asking the community if you know where these suspects are to give us a call. You can leave an anonymous tip. We just need to know the whereabouts so police can investigate and pick them up,” said Chris Cameron with Silent Observer.

You can call Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or visit the organization’s website. There are $500 rewards available for information leading to an arrest.

Silent Observer says it has gotten 40 tips about the offenders listed in the campaign. The campaign runs through the end of October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“(Domestic Violence Awareness Month) brings to the forefront the seriousness and the prevalence of domestic violence in our community and all across the nation,” Cameron said.

—–

Domestic violence resources:

YWCA 24-Hour Confidential Crisis Line: 616.451.2744

Safe Haven Ministries 24-Hour Crisis Line: 616.452-6664

Kent County Domestic Violence Community Coordinated Response Team

