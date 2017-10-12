Snyder stands by Flint water crisis testimony

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder says there’s no reason for him to clarify his testimony to Congress on the Flint water crisis because it was “truthful,” and he stands by it.

The governor quickly responded Thursday to a letter from the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. The committee’s leaders asked him to address when he learned about a fatal outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease during the Flint water crisis after an aide contradicted the governor’s timeline.

Snyder says he reviewed his sworn testimony and sees no need to clarify it.

Snyder previously told the committee he didn’t learn of Legionnaires’ until January 2016. But Harvey Hollins, his director of urban initiatives, told a judge last week he told the governor about it during a phone call before Christmas 2015.

It’s a crime to “knowingly and willfully” lie to Congress.

