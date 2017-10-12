Toxic tap water: 338 Belmont area homes to get filter systems

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Wolverine Worldwide will be providing whole house water filtration systems to hundreds of homes in the Rockford area that are being tested for a toxic chemical found near a former company dump site.

The company announced Thursday it will cover the cost of water filter systems and customized installation for 338 homes in the Belmont area being tested for PFOA and PFOS near Wolverine Worldwide’s old House Street NE dump. The chemical is found in Scotchgard, which Wolverine Worldwide previously used to waterproof shoes.

The company previously provided bottled water and kitchen water filters to 13 homes where tests for the toxic chemicals came back above federal safety guidelines. Test results on the 338 homes eligible for the whole house water filter systems are expected back in the coming weeks, according to Wolverine Worldwide.

PFOS has been linked to certain cancers, as well as pregnancy complications and childhood development problems, among other things. The Kent County Health Department is conducting its largest ever cancer cluster study around the House Street site and two other possible Wolverine dumps in the Rockford area.

>>MAP: Where wells tested positive for PFOS near former dump site

The announcement comes a day after Target 8 learned PFOS spread in groundwater nearly 1.5 miles away from the former House Street dump site, where Wolverine Worldwide disposed of sludge from its Rockford tannery until about 1970.

Professor Richard Rediske, of Grand Valley State University’s Robert B. Annis Water Resources Institute, said the new findings show the plume of contamination is major and that Wolverine Worldwide should expand the testing area. The footwear company stated Wednesday it was talking with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality about whether to expand the testing area, but that decision had not yet been made.

Homes in the study area established by the DEQ and the expanded precautionary buffer zone are eligible for the whole house water filtration system, according to the company.

Wolverine Worldwide says it will be launching an information portal on its corporate website Friday where the community can find updates on the House Street situation, as well as answers to frequently asked questions. Homeowners eligible for whole house filter systems can contact Wolverine Worldwide at 616.866.5627 or at HouseStreet@wwwinc.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

