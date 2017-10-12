Trader Joe’s opens second location in W. MI





OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The highly anticipated Trader Joe’s in Oshtemo Township will open to the public Thursday morning.

The 13,000-square-foot store is stocked up and ready for customers after years of planning for a second Trader Joe’s location in West Michigan. The other location is about an hour away in Kentwood.

Shoppers can find items like GMO-free and gourmet foods, liquor, pet supplies and household goods at the store located at 5099 Century Avenue.

“We’re very excited to be here in this neighborhood. We think it’s a great opportunity and a great location,” said Trader Joe’s general manager Dan Sorscher.

The location was a key reason the company signed on to adding a second store in West Michigan, according to Oshtemo Township’s Planning Director Julie Johnston. The new store is located in the Corner at Drake Shopping Plaza on the booming west side of Kalamazoo.

“We’re growing tremendously in Oshtemo. There are a lot of new development happening along US-131 in particular,” said Johnston.

It’s exactly what the shopping plaza developers wanted.

“They just really enticed Trader Joe’s to come,” said Johnston. “They talked about how great the Kalamazoo market is and how they would be super successful here.”

The new Trader Joe’s store brings another big name to the plaza. It adds to the existing popular chains: Costco, Field & Stream and Old National Bank.

“We’ve been planning for this type of development for a long time. We’re just excited that it’s the kind of commercial development that’s really going to bring people to our community,” said Johnston.

The store opens at 8 a.m. Thursday.

