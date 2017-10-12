Train clips man in wheelchair near trains in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several roads were blocked in Grand Rapids after a train clipped a man in a wheelchair Thursday.

It happened around midnight on railroad tracks near the intersection of Madison Avenue SE and Cottage Grove Street SE in Grand Rapids.

Police told 24 Hour News 8 that the man was near the tracks when something on the train hit him.

Authorities say he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

The train blocked several roads, including Eastern, College, Madison and Silver avenues, for hours while CSX crews investigated.

