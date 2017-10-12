Woman hides in store, steals items after close

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a woman who hid inside a store until close and stole several items.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday at the Kohl’s department store located at 12288 South Street in Holland Township.

Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said the woman hid in the store until it closed. When all the employees had left around 11:45 p.m., she was seen on surveillance cameras putting items in a bag before forcing open a door. She was able to get away with several items.

The suspect is around 40 to 50 years old with blonde hair and large frame glasses, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

