Woman killed in Mason County fire ID’d

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are releasing the name of a Ludington area woman killed in a house fire.

The husband of 66-year-old Aleatha Lynn Cox called in the house fire at 2:04 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. He said he couldn’t get his wife out of their home located in the 4600 block of South Pere Marquette Highway in Summit Township, south of Ludington.

Two deputies and a Michigan State Police trooper who were first to arrive at the scene couldn’t get into the house because of the intense smoke and heat.

Firefighters were eventually able to pull Cox from the home, but she died.

It’s unclear what sparked the fire, which is under investigation.

