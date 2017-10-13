2 women charged in connection to missing mom murder case





WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Two women are facing felony charges in connection to the disappearance and death of Wyoming mother of three.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says he’s filed a perjury charge against Nancy DeCamp, who is the mother of Andrew Hudson.

Andrew Hudson is charged in the death of 35-year-old Ana Marie Carrillo; he’s also her ex-boyfriend and the father of her three children.

Becker said the common law wife of Andrew Hudson’s father, Angela Wilson, is also facing a charge of perjury and tampering with evidence in connection to the case. It’s unclear when both women will be arraigned.

The new round of charges comes one day after Andrew Hudson was charged with open murder and tampering with evidence related to the Carillo homicide case.

Carrillo has been missing since Sept. 3 when she went to pick up her children from Andrew Hudson’s home and didn’t return. Her car was discovered abandoned nearby in a church parking lot. Despite weeks of searching, Carrillo has not been found.

In probable cause documents obtained by 24 Hour News 8 Thursday, investigators said Andrew Hudson lured Carrillo to his home under the pretense of picking up her children, who were not there. Police said they found blood evidence inside Hudson’s home and truck that linked him to Carrillo, as well as an apparent effort to hide evidence in the case.

According to the court documents, an officer who visited Hudson’s home the day Carrillo disappeared spotted a fire in a burn barrel on the property. Hudson told investigators he only burned yard waste “and similar items,” but the officer found evidence of clothing in the barrel, including Aeropostale buttons — the same clothing brand Carrillo was last seen wearing.

Police said Hudson also lied to them about the whereabouts of the couple’s children and where he was the day of her disappearance.

Prosecutors said Andrew Hudson drained bank accounts for him and his three children a day before Carrillo disappeared.

Andrew Hudson and his 62-year-old father, Lyle Hudson, were previously charged with perjury in connection to the investigation.

Perjury carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. The tampering charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

