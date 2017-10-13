Authorities: Man dies after leg severed by boat propeller

FENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 57-year-old man has died after his leg was severed by a boat propeller while trying to remove the boat from a lake in Michigan.

The Genesee County sheriff’s office says Mark Elmer and a friend were working to remove the boat from Lake Fenton on Thursday, but the boat was stuck on a hoist due to low water levels.

The department says the friend revved the boat’s engine while Elmer jumped on the back of the boat in an attempt to free it from the hoist, but he fell into the water and was cut. He was taken from Fenton Township to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The lake is located about 40 miles northwest of Detroit. The death is under investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

