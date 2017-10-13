Authorities seize 21 roosters in possible cockfighting ring

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Calhoun County are investigating a possible case of animal abuse involving cockfighting, authorities said.

According to a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department release, authorities were advised of indications of animal cruelty and cockfighting being observed while responding to a landlord dispute with a tenant.

The release said deputies responded to the report around 12:03 p.m. Oct. 13 to a residence on the 3000 block of 3 1/2 mile road in Athens Township.

Authorities said the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department Animal Control Division seized 21 roosters and four hens along with other evidence that indicated animal cruelty and cockfighting.

The birds were taken to the Battle Creek Animal Shelter for housing, the release said.

Authorities said a 46-year-old Athens Township man is the focus of the investigation, but was not present during the seizure.

Authorities said the investigation remains open and criminal charges are expected.

