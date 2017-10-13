Check out Goodwill’s newly renovated 29th Street Store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids has more than a dozen stores across the metro area — and now their original flagship store on 29th Street has undergone a big makeover. The new look is geared towards the younger population, while still providing the same enjoyable shopping experience for all generations.Over the years, that location has seen thousands of shoppers snag fabulous finds at great prices. Now there’s even more reasons to shop.

Saturday, October 14 there will be a Grand Re-opening of Goodwill’s 29th St. Store at 9am. The celebration will include face painting, DIY Halloween costume contest, treats for the kids, and donuts.

The store is located at 3270 29th Street in Grand Rapids.

