Football Frenzy: 6 spotlight games tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We’ve got a huge Football Frenzy on tap for you in Week 8 with twice as many spotlight games as usual.

Muskegon Big Reds (7-0) at Mona Shores Sailors (7-0)

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Outlook: The Big Reds have been dominant this season on both sides of the ball. Muskegon is averaging a whopping 57 points per game while limiting its opponents to a combined 21 points. It has posted three consecutive shutouts.

“Our defense has helped us a lot,” Muskegon quarterback Ladarius Jefferson said. “Our defense is something that we pride (ourselves) on and that the offense feeds off of. With the weapons we have on offense, I feel like that helps us a lot. Everybody talks about the offense and how we score points, but without those guys we wouldn’t be able to get extra possessions or get turnovers to score all the point so I feel like its the defense that carries our team.”

Mona Shores will present the Big Reds with their biggest test to date as the Sailors also are perfect. Mona Shores has outscored its last three opponents 155-13. The Sailors are 7-29 all-time against Muskegon, including last year’s 36-15 loss.

“It’s been hard to focus a little bit,” Mona Shores senior and lineman Chuckie Anthony said of all the talk about the upcoming game. “You’re constantly thinking about what you’re going to do, practice, just like the hype of it. People ask you questions: ‘How do you feel? Are you ready for the big game?’ And you’ve just got to stay focused in school at the same time, though.”

“It’s more fun than you can explain,” Mona Shores quarterback Tristan Robbins said. “It’s what you live for when you’re playing high school football.”

Grand Rapids Catholic Central Cougars (7-0) at Grand Rapids West Catholic Falcons (6-1)

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Outlook: A longtime rivalry is set as Catholic Central and West Catholic battle for the top spot in the O-K Blue. Both teams claimed state titles a year ago in their respective divisions and are on track for another lengthy postseason run. The Cougars have won 13 consecutive games with their last loss (20-3) coming against the Falcons a year ago. Catholic Central won a wild 57-50 affair against Comstock Park last week to remain unbeaten. West Catholic dropped its opener to Jackson Lumen Christi, but has won six in a row since. The Falcons have scored 40 points or more five times this season.

Belding Black Knights (6-1) at Kelloggsville Rockets (7-0)

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Outlook: Kelloggsville is gunning for a share of its second straight O-K Silver championship when it hosts upstart Belding. The Rockets avoided a letdown last week against NorthPointe Christian with a 36-21 win. It came on the heels of a crucial 1-point victory over Godwin Heights. Belding is having its best season since 2013 after already qualifying for the state playoffs for the second year in a row. The Black Knights’ lone loss was to Lakewood, 44-43, in Week 2. This is only the fourth meeting between the two teams. Kelloggsville came away with a 48-28 win a year ago,

Forest Hills Central Rangers (7-0) at Cedar Springs Red Hawks (5-2)

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Outlook: Forest Hills Central hasn’t been unbeaten this late in the season since 1991 and hopes to clinch the O-K White Conference championship with a road win on Friday. The Rangers are averaging 41 points per game with a stingy defense allowing only 12 points per game. Forest Hills Central knocked off Lowell a week ago 35-6 to set up the conference showdown. Cedar Springs went 4-5 a year ago and missed the playoffs, but could make a return with a victory over the Rangers. After a narrow loss to Grand Rapids Christian, the Red Hawks have posted back-to-back wins against Lowell and Forest Hills Northern.

Mendon Hornets (7-0) at Cassopolis Rangers (7-0)

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Outlook: The two top teams in the Southwest 10 Conference square off for bragging rights. Both teams are similar offensively and defensively. Cassopolis has totaled 344 points, while Mendon has racked up 327 points. Defensively, each has allowed less than 30 points. The Rangers have won 18 of their last 20 games, including a 33-14 win over Mendon a year ago. The Hornets have recorded five shutouts and are looking for their third unbeaten regular season in the last five years.

Vicksburg Bulldogs (6-1) at Edwardsburg Eddies (6-1)

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Outlook: The Wolverine Conference is up for grabs as each team has suffered one loss. Edwardsburg saw its first defeat last week against Three Rivers, 21-18, while Vicksburg has won four straight following a loss to Plainwell. Edwardsburg has won the last two meetings by a combined score of 102-32.

We’ll also have crews at these games (listed alphabetically by home team):

Byron Center vs. Zeeland East

Caledonia vs. Grandville

Comstock Park vs. Sparta

East Grand Rapids vs. Forest Hills Eastern

Grand Rapids Christian vs. Wayland Union

Holland vs. Coopersville

Jenison vs. West Ottawa

Montague vs. Ravenna

North Muskegon vs. Whitehall

Rockford vs. East Kentwood

Thornapple Kellogg vs. Grand Rapids South Christian (at Grandville High School)

Wyoming Godwin Heights vs. NorthPointe Christian

Zeeland West vs. Holland Christian

