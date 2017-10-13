Forest View teaming up with “be nice.”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Forest View Hospital is teaming up with The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan (MHF) to promote mental health education and awareness through “be nice.”

“The ‘be nice.’ program truly helps people — it’s opened up a common language. It allows employers, employees and students to communicate relating to mental health and ultimately makes a tremendous difference in people’s lives, including many cases, saving lives,” said Andy Hotaling, CEO of Forest View Hospital.

The MHF uses the “be nice.” action plan to educate West Michigan schools and businesses about mental health and suicide prevention. “Nice” is an acronym that everyone can use as a tool to change and save lives: notice, invite, challenge and empower.

“As a leading provider of mental health services in West Michigan, Forest View Hospital recognizes the importance of breaking down the stigma associated with mental health,” said Hotaling.

Forest View provides a variety of services and treatment options to children and adults struggling with their mental health. The hospital also provides a 24-hour assessment and referral call center, encouraging the community to notice those struggling with mental illnesses, and to provide them support.

“We want to be a community partner, and the ‘be nice.’ program provides a communication tool for us to help people identify and discuss their mental health,” Hotaling said.

Forest View is one of four West Michigan businesses partnering with “be nice.” along with Elhart Automotive, St. Julian Winery and West Michigan Community Bank.

