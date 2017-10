GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins are teaming up with the Salvation Army to help out with hurricane relief efforts.

The Griffins will be collecting monetary donations to support the victims of hurricanes, Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate online.

For each $10 increment donated online through Oct. 20, the donor will receive two tickets to the Griffins’ game on Oct. 21, with a limit of eight tickets.

The Griffins will be facing off against the Hershey Bears on Oct. 21.

